Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 25.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 86.96% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Martin Burn declined 25.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 86.96% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.08% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 78.28% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.302.30 -87 0.532.44 -78 OPM %-1046.67-33.48 --833.96-69.26 - PBDT1.031.42 -27 2.082.50 -17 PBT0.971.28 -24 1.872.20 -15 NP0.751.01 -26 1.451.77 -18
