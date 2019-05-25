Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 25.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 86.96% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of declined 25.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 86.96% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.08% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 78.28% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.302.300.532.44-1046.67-33.48-833.96-69.261.031.422.082.500.971.281.872.200.751.011.451.77

