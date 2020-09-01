Maruti Suzuki gains after total sales rise 17% YoY in August

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.52% to Rs 6942 after the company's total vehicles sales rose 17.1% to 124,624 units in August 2020 from 106,413 units in August 2019.

While the total domestic sales jumped 20.2% to 116,704 units, total export sales declined by 15.3% to 7,920 units in August 2020 over August 2019.

Sequentially, the total sales have increased 15.3% from 1,08,064 units sold in July 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 266.90 crore in Q1 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 1376.3 crore in Q1 FY20. Net sales slumped 80.4% to Rs 3679 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

