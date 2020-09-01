Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 8.78 points or 0.72% at 1236.11 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.99%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 2.62%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.06%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.66%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.56%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.56%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.55%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.07%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 35.29 or 0.09% at 38663.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.9 points or 0.53% at 11447.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.17 points or 0.06% at 14344.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.32 points or 0.23% at 4873.04.

On BSE,1114 shares were trading in green, 752 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)