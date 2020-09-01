Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 17.67 points or 1.06% at 1687.54 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.49%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.35%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.19%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.7%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thermax Ltd (up 1.49%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.36%), CESC Ltd (up 0.78%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.57%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.48%), K E C International Ltd (down 0.33%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.23%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 35.29 or 0.09% at 38663.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.9 points or 0.53% at 11447.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.17 points or 0.06% at 14344.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.32 points or 0.23% at 4873.04.

On BSE,1114 shares were trading in green, 752 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)