L&T arm to sell entire stake in Think Tower Developers
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India launches Grand Vitara S-CNG

Capital Market 

Maruti Suzuki India has launched Grand Vitara with S-CNG technology.

Powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the Grand Vitara S-CNG develops a peak power output of 64.6kW@5500rpm and max torque is rated at 121.5 Nm@4200rpm in CNG mode. Offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Grand Vitara S-CNG delivers an excellent fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 10:12 IST

