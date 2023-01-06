RHI Magnesita to acquire Indian refractory biz of Dalmia Bharat Refractories

RHI Magnesita announced the acquisition of the Indian refractory business of Dalmia Bharat Refractories (DBRL).

DBRL is one of India's leading refractory players and a long-term trusted partner to customers in the region.

DBRL will transfer its Indian refractory business to Dalmia OCL (DOCL).

Under the terms of a Share Swap Agreement, RHI Magnesita will acquire all outstanding shares in Dalmia OCL (DOCL) in exchange for 2.7 crore new shares in RHI Magnesita India. Based on the issuance price of RHI Magnesita India at Rs 632.5029 per share, the Share Consideration had a value of approximately Rs 1,708 crore (208 million).

RHI Magnesita will consolidate DOCL's earnings and approximately Rs 443 Crores (54 million) of net debt held by DOCL.

The acquisition will significantly increase RHI Magnesita's presence in the fast-growing Indian refractory market, with forecast steel production growth in India of 12% in 2022 and a 7-8% compound annual growth rate until 2030. Through the consolidation of DBRL's production into RHI Magnesita's existing operations, significant network optimisation synergies will be captured. The company employs approximately 1,200 people in India and has production capacity of more than 300,000 tons of refractory annually, from five refractory plants and raw material sites. The acquisition will add production capacities in important industrial regions in the south and west of India where RHI Magnesita currently has no assets.

