Board of RHI Magnesita India approves allotment of 2.7 cr equity shares for acquisition of Dalmia OCL

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 05 January 2023

The Board of RHI Magnesita India at its meeting held on 05 January 2023 has approved the allotment of 2.70 crore equity shares at issue price of Rs 632.5029 per share to Dalmia Bharat Refractories (DBRL) for consideration other than cash in exchange of 8,24,83,642 equity shares of Dalmia OCL (DOCL), representing 100% equity share capital of DOCL from DBRL, by virtue of which DOCL shall become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 09:31 IST

