ONGC Videsh intimates of execution of LNG sale and purchase agreements for Rovuma Offshore Area 1 project

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn's subsidiary, ONCG Videsh announced that LNG1 Company, the jointly owned marketing entity of and joint venture partners of Area 1 project incorporated at Singapore, has entered into long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with a) (Tokyo Gas) and LNG Company, a subsidiary of pie (Centrica) through a co-purchasing agreement for sale of 2.6 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) from the start-up of production until the early 2040s; b) Gas and Trading & Marketing (CNOOC) for 1.5 MMTPA for a term of 13 years; c) International Trading Middle East (Shell) for 2 MMTPA for a term of 13 years; d) Bharat Gas Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of for 1 MMTPA for a term of 15 years and e) Pertamina, a state owned company of Indonesia, for 1 MMTPA for a term of 20 years.

These latest deals build upon previously executed deals for long term offtake of LNG from Area 1 project and take long-term sales to more than 9.5 MMTPA.

Strategically located off the of Africa, the Area 1 project is ONGC Videsh's key The project is progressing towards developing initially an onshore LNG plant consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of 12.88 MMTPA to support the development of the Golfinho-Atum field located entirely within Offshore Area 1.

With the approval of the development plan in February 2018, ongoing resettlement implementation activities, site preparation and execution of these SPAs, the project is poised to take FID in H1 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)