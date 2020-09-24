Ircon International receives orders worth Rs 400 cr from Railways Ministry

Ircon International has secured works of total 9 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) valuing more than Rs 400 crore from the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The work has been awarded by the Ministry of Railways through a competitive bidding among PSUs.

The scope of work is to provide PMC services for Construction of ROBs in lieu of existing Level Crossings.

The period of completion is 24 Months from the date of signing of MOU with Zonal Railways. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be executed between the PSU and the concerned zonal Railway.

