PNB Housing gains on fund raising plans

PNB Housing Finance rose 2.37% to Rs 412.45 after the company said that its board is scheduled to be held on 09 March 2022 to consider fund raising by issuing equity shares through appropriate methods, including rights issue.

The announcement was made after trading hours on Friday (4 March 2021).

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-accepting housing finance company, with second largest deposits outstanding within housing finance companies. The company provides housing loans to individuals for purchase, construction, repair, and upgrade of houses.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.9% to Rs 188 crore on 21.1% in total income to Rs 1,495.61 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

