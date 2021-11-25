Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stays slippery

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7590.55, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.53% in last one year as compared to a 34.76% rally in NIFTY and a 27.87% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7590.55, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17501.25. The Sensex is at 58666.39, up 0.56%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has gained around 4.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11308.85, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7599.85, down 0.95% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 57.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)