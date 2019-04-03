Volumes spurt at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

CropScience Ltd registered volume of 42948 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 54.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 789 shares

Thermax Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 April 2019.

clocked volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 45.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8030 shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.942.60. Volumes stood at 3730 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 2.77 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 18.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15332 shares. The stock increased 0.46% to Rs.97.40. Volumes stood at 10912 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 30.23 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.82% to Rs.164.65. Volumes stood at 16.35 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of notched up volume of 71459 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13470 shares. The stock rose 6.00% to Rs.267.50. Volumes stood at 14115 shares in the last session.

