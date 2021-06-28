Maruti Suzuki India rolls out subscription services in four new cities

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) today announced the expansion of 'Subscription' services to four new cities - Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore. With this rollout, customers can now opt for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe services in 19 cities.

MSIL has launched a marketplace model for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe that will serve as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners at competitive rates.

It offers added convenience and flexibility to modern-age car buyers under the umbrella slogan of 'Your choice of car. Your choice of subscription provider.'

In its newest form, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe platform will offer tailor-made products to its customers through three subscription partners namely Orix Auto Infrastructure Services (Orix), ALD Automotive India (ALD Automotive), and Myles Automotive Technologies (Myles). It also provides the customers with an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates, thus offering further flexibility to the car ownership experience.

