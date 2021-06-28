Tech Mahindra to acquire US based Brainscale

Tech Mahindra announced that the Company through its wholly owned subsidiary viz., Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc. approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Brainscale Inc. (Brainscale).

The acquisition will bolster Tech Mahindra's consulting capabilities in the Cloud transformation space and will enable Tech Mahindra to drive growth of Cloud related IT services in the North American market.

The cost of acquisition will be USD 28.8 million including earnouts. The transaction is expected to close by 15 August 2021.

Brainscale is a Cloud focused asset having expertise in Cloud Consulting, Enablement, Application Development and Data Analytics.

The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. The company has more than 120 employees. For the financial year ending 31st December, 2020, the company had revenue of USD 10 million.

