Board of Bharti Airtel approves rights issue up to Rs 21000 cr

At meeting held on 29 August 2021

The Board of Bharti Airtel at its meeting held on 29 August 2021 the issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of the company on rights basis upto Rs. 21,000 crore.

The Board approved the following terms of the issue:

(a) Rights Issue Price: Rs. 535/- per fully paid-up equity share (including a premium of Rs. 530/- per equity share).

(b) Terms of payment of Issue Price: 25% on application and balance in two more additional calls as may be decided by the Board/ Committee of the Board from time to time based on the Company's requirements within an overall time-horizon of 36 months.

(c) Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 equity share for every 14 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)