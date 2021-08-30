Board of Bharti Airtel approves rights issue up to Rs 21000 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 29 August 2021The Board of Bharti Airtel at its meeting held on 29 August 2021 the issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of the company on rights basis upto Rs. 21,000 crore.
The Board approved the following terms of the issue:
(a) Rights Issue Price: Rs. 535/- per fully paid-up equity share (including a premium of Rs. 530/- per equity share).
(b) Terms of payment of Issue Price: 25% on application and balance in two more additional calls as may be decided by the Board/ Committee of the Board from time to time based on the Company's requirements within an overall time-horizon of 36 months.
(c) Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 equity share for every 14 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date.
