Volumes soar at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd clocked volume of 10.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares
Berger Paints India Ltd, NCC Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 May 2019.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd clocked volume of 10.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.11% to Rs.232.80. Volumes stood at 40658 shares in the last session.
Berger Paints India Ltd witnessed volume of 54.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.98% to Rs.327.55. Volumes stood at 10.88 lakh shares in the last session.
NCC Ltd witnessed volume of 802.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 157.08 lakh shares. The stock dropped 17.59% to Rs.96.30. Volumes stood at 89.25 lakh shares in the last session.
VST Industries Ltd notched up volume of 13580 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2673 shares. The stock rose 4.33% to Rs.3,604.95. Volumes stood at 1013 shares in the last session.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd clocked volume of 11.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.08% to Rs.1,240.00. Volumes stood at 10.87 lakh shares in the last session.
