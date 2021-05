Jubilant Pharmova transfers NCDs aggregating Rs 100 cr in books of Jubilant Ingrevia

Pursuant to composite scheme of arrangement

Jubilant Pharmova announced that pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst HSB Corporate Consultants, Jubilant Stock Holding, SSB Consultants & Management Services, JCPL Life Science Ventures and Holdings and JSPL Life Science Services and Holdings (collectively, the 'Transferor Companies'), Jubilant Pharmova (the 'Transferee Company' or the 'Demerged Company') and Jubilant Ingrevia (the 'Resulting Company') and their respective shareholders and creditors (the 'Composite Scheme'), Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 100 crore issued by the Company on Private Placement basis has been transferred by the Company in the books of account of Jubilant Ingrevia.

Record Date for suspension of trading of the NCDs of Rs. 100 crore under the name of Jubilant Pharmova is Thursday, 20 May 2021. Post suspension of the NCDs, these NCDs shall be listed by Jubilant Ingrevia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)