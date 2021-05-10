Tejas Network deploys its 100G DWDM/OTN solution for Zimbabwe's TelOne

Tejas Network announced that TelOne, one of Zimbabwe's largest telecom entities and the most affordable internet service provider, has deployed Tejas' 100G/100G+ coherent DWDM solution. TelOne has the widest network coverage in Zimbabwe with connectivity across the country, anchored on its robust backbone infrastructure.

TelOne has strong connections to multiple undersea cable systems and has shareholding in the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), which has a major stake in the East African Submarine System (EASSy) cable.

Tejas' state-of-the-art 100G DWDM/OTN solution was selected by TelOne after a competitive bidding process and a successful field trial. Tejas was able to successfully demonstrate highspeed transmission of multiple 100G lambdas while meeting the stringent performance and reliability requirements in a cost-effective manner.

