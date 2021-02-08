Maruti Suzuki January production slips 10% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India said its total production declined by 10.12% to 160,975 units in January 2021 from 179,103 units produced in January 2020.

Total passenger vehicle production fell by 11.41% to 156,439 units in January 2021 from 176,598 units in January 2020. Production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) jumped 81.07% to 4,536 units.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India fell 1.9% to settle at Rs 7,494.50 on Friday, 5 February 2021. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 5 February 2021.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 8,400 on 13 January 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4,002 on 03 April 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)