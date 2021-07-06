Maruti Suzuki production spurts 226% YoY in June

The car major's total auto production surged 226.30% to 1,65,576 units in June 2021 over 50,742 units in June 2020.

Total passenger vehicle production figures surged 229.52% to 1,63,037 units in June 2021 compared with 49,476 units in June 2020. Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) production soared 100.55% to 2,539 units in June 2021 as against 1,266 units in June 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India said, "Production figures of June 2021 to be seen in the context that the company advanced its maintenance shutdown, which is usually scheduled for June in any normal year, to May 2021. Also, the production in June 2020 was far from normal owing to COVID-19 related lockdowns and disruptions. Hence comparison of June 2021 production figures with that of any previous year would not be very meaningful."

The car major reported 9.7% decline in net profit to Rs 1,166.10 crore on 33.6% increase in net sales to Rs 22,958.60 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.52% to Rs 7,637.35 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 7,599.30 to Rs 7,661.60 so far.

