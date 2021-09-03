Maruti Suzuki to recall over 180,000 vehicles due to 'possible defect'

-
The car major on Friday announced that it will proactively recall 181,754 units of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 car models."The recall is for inspecting a possible defect in 181,754 units of these models manufactured between 4th May 2018 to 27th October 2020. Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects," the company said on Friday.
Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops.
The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021. Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in water logged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicle.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).
On a consolidated basis, the auto major's net profit stood at Rs 475 crore in Q1 FY22, as compared to a net loss of Rs 268.30 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Consolidated net sales surged 356.6% to Rs 16,799.90 crore in Q1 FY22 over Rs 3,679 crore in Q1 FY21.
