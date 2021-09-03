IDFC First Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 46.1, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.43% in last one year as compared to a 52.44% jump in NIFTY and a 59.69% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 46.1, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 17277.65. The Sensex is at 57991.31, up 0.24%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has slipped around 7.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36831.3, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 246.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 374.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

