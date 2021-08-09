Hyundai brings N Line to India; 1st model under N badge to debut this yr

-
South Korean auto major Hyundai on Monday said it is introducing its performance oriented N Line brand in the Indian market.
The auto major noted that the N Line models would offer customers motorsport inspired styling cues that evoke excitement and athleticism.
The company said it plans to launch the first model under the N badge this year, followed by additional model launches over the next few years.
"The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drive a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism," Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.
As an organisation committed to India, the company has been introducing superior products and services for customers, he added.
"With N Line, Hyundai Motor India will continue to challenge new boundaries and introduce new cars that amplify the aspirations and personalities of new age Millennial and Gen Z buyers," Kim noted.
The company will introduce a N Line model in 2021, and subsequently launch additional models for Indian customers over the next few years, he added.
Hyundai will develop N Line cars in India on three brand values: motorsport inspired styling cues, accessible for all and everyday excitement, the company stated.
The N-Line trims are based on the existing product portfolio with engines tuned for performance. Besides, the N Line trims also come with motorsports inspired styling as well as sporty sound note from the exhaust.
Hyundai currently sells N Line in various countries in Europe, South Korea, US and Russia among others.
Hyundai's first N-branded vehicle was the i30 N, which made its debut in 2017.
