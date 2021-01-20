Maruti Suzuki rises on commencing production, export of Jimny

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.17% to Rs 8017.70 after the company said it commenced export of Suzuki's compact off-roader Jimny from India.

The first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The iconic three-door Suzuki Jimny will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India. The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and has emerged as a popular choice globally. Customers like its appeal for city driving too.

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki's global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand.

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, Jimny will fulfillaspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gurugramplant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation's Kosai plant in Japan. We are confidentwith Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

The company's net profit rose 1% to Rs 1371.60 crore on 9.7% increase in net sales to Rs 17,689.30 crore in in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20. The company will announce its December quarter earnings on 28 January 2021.

