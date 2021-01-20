L&T firms up after bagging order in Bangladesh

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.07% to Rs 1384.40 after L&T Construction won large contracts for its power transmission & distribution business in Bangladesh.

The power transmission & distribution business of L&T has won a slew of transmission line orders in Bangladesh. As per L&T's classification, the valuation of the 'large' contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over $21 billion in revenue.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 115.20% to Rs 5876.54 crore on 12.2% decline in net sales to Rs 31,034.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. L&T will announce Q3 FY21 result on 25 January 2021.

