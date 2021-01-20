Volumes soar at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38810 shares

Blue Dart Express Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 January 2021.

Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38810 shares. The stock lost 1.58% to Rs.737.15. Volumes stood at 40764 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd saw volume of 25490 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2674 shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.3,881.60. Volumes stood at 518 shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 65649 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12517 shares. The stock increased 1.24% to Rs.1,338.65. Volumes stood at 4230 shares in the last session.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd saw volume of 89621 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30141 shares. The stock increased 11.28% to Rs.130.75. Volumes stood at 87050 shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 47924 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19784 shares. The stock dropped 2.75% to Rs.1,468.00. Volumes stood at 22362 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)