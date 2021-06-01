Amid Covid-led disruptions, Maruti sees 71% sequential decline in May sales

-
Maruti Suzuki Ltd, country's largest carmaker, on Tuesday reported total sales of 46,555 units in May 2021 compared with 18,539 units sold in May 2020.
On a sequential basis, the car major's total sales declined 70.85% in May 2021 compared with 159,691 units sold in April 2021.
Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 33,771 units, sales to other OEMs 1,522 units and exports of 11,262 units.
"In May 2021, the company had shut production from May 1-16 so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes. In May 2020, the company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns. Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 are not comparable with May 2020," said the automaker.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).
The car major reported 9.7% decline in net profit to Rs 1,166.10 crore on 33.6% increase in net sales to Rs 22,958.60 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki were down 0.13% at Rs 7,078.20 on BSE.
