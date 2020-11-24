Maruti Suzuki Subscribe launched in four more cities

Maruti Suzuki India has expanded and launched 'Subscribe' in four more cities - Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Maruti Suzuki has partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan to introduce the service for individual customers in these four cities.
The unique initiative - Maruti Suzuki Subscribe - allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it.
The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.
Users can opt from a wide range of new Maruti Suzuki cars offered under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe namely - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the car in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) in these cities.
