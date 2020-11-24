Route Mobile allots 5 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Route Mobile has allotted 5,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/ - each to the Route Mobile Employee Welfare Trust ('ESOP Trust') under Route Mobile Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2017 ('ESOP 2017').

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 56,85,71,420 (consisting of 5,68,57,142 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 5,73,57,1420 (consisting of 5,73,57,142 equity shares of face value ofRs. 10 each).

