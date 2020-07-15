Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 119.18 points or 1.6% at 7561.44 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.35%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.35%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.01%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.8%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.62%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.2%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.85%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.68%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.27%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 441 or 1.22% at 36474.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.35 points or 1.12% at 10725.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 128.33 points or 1.01% at 12793.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.72 points or 0.89% at 4407.7.

On BSE,1253 shares were trading in green, 514 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

