Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 512.56 points or 3.26% at 16253.9 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Wipro Ltd (up 15%), Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 6.04%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.76%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 4.51%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 4.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 4.28%), NIIT Ltd (up 4.08%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 4.04%), Aptech Ltd (up 3.87%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 3.82%).

On the other hand, Zen Technologies Ltd (down 5.48%), AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 4.69%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 2.14%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 441 or 1.22% at 36474.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.35 points or 1.12% at 10725.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 128.33 points or 1.01% at 12793.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.72 points or 0.89% at 4407.7.

On BSE,1253 shares were trading in green, 514 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

