Maruti Suzuki to recall 9,125 vehicles of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara

The affected models are Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara.
It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly. Considering the safety of our customers and out of abundant caution, the Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.
Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Company's authorized workshops for immediate attention.
