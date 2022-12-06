JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves conversion of 26.37 lakh partly paid up equity shares
Business Standard

Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility appoints director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 06 December 2022

The Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility at its meeting held on 06 December 2022 has approved appointment of Avishek Kumar (DIN: 09314508) as the Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent of the Company for the period of five (5 years) with effect from 06 December 2022 subject to necessary approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 13:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU