Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 33.21 points or 1.52% at 2224.83 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 6.15%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.96%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.8%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.33%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 3.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.28%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.05%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.9%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.88%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.62%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.75%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.64%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.4%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 333.45 or 0.68% at 49492.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.5 points or 0.71% at 14742.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 181.11 points or 0.87% at 21026.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.34 points or 0.7% at 6937.62.

On BSE,1575 shares were trading in green, 558 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)