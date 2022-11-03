MAS Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Redington Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Redington Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2022.

MAS Financial Services Ltd spiked 11.61% to Rs 891.6 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4012 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd surged 9.48% to Rs 211.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 7.81% to Rs 660. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19381 shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd rose 7.70% to Rs 159.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd advanced 7.20% to Rs 253.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)