Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals reclassifies Dividend
Zee Entertainment receives OK from stock exchanges for composite scheme of arrangement
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets Form 483 with 2 observations from USFDA
Alembic Pharma receives final approval for anti fungal drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.6%, rises for fifth straight session
-
Alembic announced that Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench ("NCLT"), vide its Order dated 29 August 2022, has sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of Amalgamation between Aleor Dermaceuticals and Alembic Pharmaceuticals and their respective shareholders (Scheme) pursuant to the provisions of Section 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.
The Scheme will become effective upon filing of the said Order with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU