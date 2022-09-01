Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Alembic announced that Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench ("NCLT"), vide its Order dated 29 August 2022, has sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of Amalgamation between Aleor Dermaceuticals and Alembic Pharmaceuticals and their respective shareholders (Scheme) pursuant to the provisions of Section 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

The Scheme will become effective upon filing of the said Order with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.

