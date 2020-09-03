JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of CreditAccess Grameen approves fund raising up to Rs 1000 cr via equity issue

Board of Marksans Pharma appoints director
Business Standard

Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Prednisone Tablets

Capital Market 

Strides Pharma Science (Strides) today announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Prednisone Tablets USP, 1 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is a generic version Meticorten Tablets, 1 mg of Schering Corporation.

According to IQVIA MAT July 2020 data, the US market for Prednisone Tablets USP, 1 mg is approximately US$ 12 Mn. The product will be manufactured at the company's flagship facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.

The company has 126 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 89 ANDAs have been approved and 37 are pending approval.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 18:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU