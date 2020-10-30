Mastek spurts after strong Q2 performance

-
ALSO READ
Zensar features in ISG Digital Case Study Book showcasing digital excellence
Infosys Selected as the Digital Transformation Partner for GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Digital Leadership Program
LIC Housing Finance engages Boston Consulting Group to digital transformation
Mastek climbs after Q1 PAT jumps 20% QoQ
TCS expands its partnership with Tryg
-
Mastek surged 9.84% to Rs 882 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 27% to Rs 59.1 crore on a 6.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 409.7 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.
Total EBITDA increased by 6.8% to Rs 90.6 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 84.8 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA margin was at 21.9% in Q2 FY21 as against 21.1% in Q2 FY21.
In US dollar terms, the firm's revenue from operations rose 5.3% on constant currency to $55.1 million in Q2 FY21 over Q1 FY21.
The 12 month order backlog was Rs 940.5 crore ($127.5 m) as on 30th September 2020 as compared to Rs 764.5 crore ($101.3 million) in Q1FY21, reflecting a growth of 23% in rupee terms and 22.4% in constant currency terms on Q-o-Q basis and Rs 626.5 crore ($88.4m) in Q2FY2O reflecting a growth of 50.1% n rupee terms and 42.0% in constant currency terms on Y-o-Y basis.
The board of directors have recommended an interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.
The company's net cash balance (after adjusting for debts) stood at Rs 223.4 crore as on 30 September 2020 as compared to Rs 173 crore at the end of 30 June 2020.
The company added 37 new clients in Q2 FY21. Total client count as of 30 September 2020 was 542 (LTM) as compared to 504 (LTM) in Q1FY21.
As on 30th September 2020, the company had a total of 3354 employees, of which 2283 employees were based offshore in India while the rest were at various onsite locations. Employee count at the end of 30th June, 2020 was 3,321.
Commenting on the Q2FY21 results, John Owen, Group CEO, Mastek, said: Despite a volatile global environment and unprecedented times, I am very pleased with our broad-based performance along with the revenue growth of 68.2% YoY and operating EBITDA margin of 21.1% for the quarter. Also, glad to see that we maintained our overall Group growth momentum.
The performance was balanced with strong order backlog and cash flows which is an evidence of our resilient business model, respected relationships with our customers and consistent execution delivered by Mastekeer's and my leadership team, in spite of headwinds created by pandemic.
Globally, organizations are accelerating the adoption of digital technology to strengthen recovery and transform their businesses, this creates a huge opportunity for Mastek as a Next Generation Services Partner. I am confident that our disciplined approach of Cut & Grow strategy helped to build on our existing strengths and consequently will drive focused growth in coming quarters.
Mastek is an enterprise digital transformation specialist. It enables large‐scale business change programmes through its service offerings, which include application development, oracle suite & cloud migration, digital commerce, application support & maintenance, BI & analytics, assurance & testing and agile consulting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU