Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 26.54 points or 1.55% at 1739.48 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.26%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.09%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.09%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CESC Ltd (up 0.98%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.97%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.9%), K E C International Ltd (up 0.66%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.67%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.54%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 189.37 or 0.48% at 39939.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.9 points or 0.47% at 11725.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.52 points or 0.69% at 14995.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.55 points or 0.85% at 5022.66.

On BSE,1239 shares were trading in green, 445 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

