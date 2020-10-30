Real Estate stocks soar

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 33.02 points or 1.87% at 1798.4 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 4.67%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.33%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.49%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.88%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.63%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.01%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.58%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.15%), turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 189.37 or 0.48% at 39939.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.9 points or 0.47% at 11725.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.52 points or 0.69% at 14995.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.55 points or 0.85% at 5022.66.

On BSE,1239 shares were trading in green, 445 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

