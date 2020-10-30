Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 147.69 points or 1.24% at 12100.06 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.51%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.29%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.14%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.01%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.66%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.44%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.35%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.56%), turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 189.37 or 0.48% at 39939.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.9 points or 0.47% at 11725.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.52 points or 0.69% at 14995.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.55 points or 0.85% at 5022.66.

On BSE,1239 shares were trading in green, 445 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)