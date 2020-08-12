Matra Kaushal Enterprise standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 194.74% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Matra Kaushal Enterprise rose 22.22% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 194.74% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 97.78% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.560.19 195 0.890.45 98 OPM %-7.14-184.21 --25.84-104.44 - PBDT0.230.20 15 0.040.08 -50 PBT0.230.20 15 0.030.07 -57 NP0.220.18 22 0.020.05 -60
