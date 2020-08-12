Matra Kaushal Enterprise standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 194.74% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Matra Kaushal Enterprise rose 22.22% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 194.74% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 97.78% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.560.190.890.45-7.14-184.21-25.84-104.440.230.200.040.080.230.200.030.070.220.180.020.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)