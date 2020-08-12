Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Walmart becomes a lifeline and online sales surge 74%
Info Edge gains on report Policybazaar mulls IPO
Gold Coin Winnings This Akshaya Tritiya on KhelPlay Rummy
Amidst Pandemic: India-based Leading E-commerce Solution Provider, Quick eSelling Powers Retailers Globally to go Online Instantly, Free of Cost
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Shree Tulsi Online.Com reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU