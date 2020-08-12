Kingfa Science & Technology (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 75.49% to Rs 45.06 croreNet loss of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.49% to Rs 45.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 183.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales45.06183.85 -75 OPM %2.959.55 -PBDT0.7718.68 -96 PBT-1.5116.55 PL NP-1.2510.50 PL
