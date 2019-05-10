Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 56.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.09% to Rs 86.11 crore

Net profit of declined 56.69% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 86.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.62% to Rs 43.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 348.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 335.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

