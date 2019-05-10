Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 56.69% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.09% to Rs 86.11 croreNet profit of Matrimony.com declined 56.69% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 86.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.62% to Rs 43.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 348.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 335.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales86.1184.35 2 348.43335.44 4 OPM %8.8023.60 -15.8023.13 - PBDT11.8922.18 -46 70.5682.51 -14 PBT9.1419.94 -54 59.4872.93 -18 NP7.2816.81 -57 43.1273.86 -42
