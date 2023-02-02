Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 17.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 1141.24 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 17.21% to Rs 222.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 189.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 1141.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 975.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1141.24975.6927.4725.35338.47269.38281.44214.14222.41189.75

