Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 17.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 1141.24 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 17.21% to Rs 222.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 189.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 1141.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 975.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1141.24975.69 17 OPM %27.4725.35 -PBDT338.47269.38 26 PBT281.44214.14 31 NP222.41189.75 17

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:44 IST

