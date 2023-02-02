Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 17.21% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Max Healthcare Institute announces resignation of director
Max Healthcare gains after block deals
Max Financial gets IRDAI nod for acquiring residual stake in Max Life
Max Square wins two land parcels in Noida for commercial development
MaxVIL gains after subsidiary onboards New York Life as co-investor for Noida project
-
Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 1141.24 croreNet profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 17.21% to Rs 222.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 189.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 1141.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 975.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1141.24975.69 17 OPM %27.4725.35 -PBDT338.47269.38 26 PBT281.44214.14 31 NP222.41189.75 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU