Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 33.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.93% to Rs 171.68 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 33.02% to Rs 19.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.93% to Rs 171.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 124.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.171.68124.4715.9817.7229.3521.9126.7420.1519.8614.93

