Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 33.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.93% to Rs 171.68 croreNet profit of Saksoft rose 33.02% to Rs 19.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.93% to Rs 171.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 124.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales171.68124.47 38 OPM %15.9817.72 -PBDT29.3521.91 34 PBT26.7420.15 33 NP19.8614.93 33
