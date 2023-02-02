Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 33.02% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 37.93% to Rs 171.68 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 33.02% to Rs 19.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.93% to Rs 171.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 124.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales171.68124.47 38 OPM %15.9817.72 -PBDT29.3521.91 34 PBT26.7420.15 33 NP19.8614.93 33

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:43 IST

