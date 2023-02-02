Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 38.07% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fertiliser stocks decline after Mansukh Mandaviya's comment
Board of Coromandel International approves appointment of directors
Coromandel International allots 1.74 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 63.81% to Rs 8309.59 croreNet profit of Coromandel International rose 38.07% to Rs 526.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 381.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.81% to Rs 8309.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5072.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8309.595072.64 64 OPM %9.2710.72 -PBDT753.35554.23 36 PBT706.27511.38 38 NP526.85381.58 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU