Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 38.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.81% to Rs 8309.59 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International rose 38.07% to Rs 526.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 381.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.81% to Rs 8309.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5072.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8309.595072.649.2710.72753.35554.23706.27511.38526.85381.58

