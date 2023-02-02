JUST IN
Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 38.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.81% to Rs 8309.59 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International rose 38.07% to Rs 526.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 381.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.81% to Rs 8309.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5072.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8309.595072.64 64 OPM %9.2710.72 -PBDT753.35554.23 36 PBT706.27511.38 38 NP526.85381.58 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:42 IST

