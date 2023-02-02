Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 44.52% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 26.96% in the September 2022 quarter
Clean Science and Technology subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary
Clean Science & Technology commences commercial production of HALS series
AIA Engineering to subscribe to shares of Clean Max Meridius
AIA Engg to acquire 26% stake in CMPL
-
Sales rise 31.28% to Rs 237.36 croreNet profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 44.52% to Rs 83.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.28% to Rs 237.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales237.36180.81 31 OPM %45.5942.10 -PBDT120.7083.57 44 PBT111.8177.58 44 NP83.7957.98 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU