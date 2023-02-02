JUST IN
Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 44.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.28% to Rs 237.36 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 44.52% to Rs 83.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.28% to Rs 237.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales237.36180.81 31 OPM %45.5942.10 -PBDT120.7083.57 44 PBT111.8177.58 44 NP83.7957.98 45

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:43 IST

