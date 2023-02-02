Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 44.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.28% to Rs 237.36 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 44.52% to Rs 83.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.28% to Rs 237.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.237.36180.8145.5942.10120.7083.57111.8177.5883.7957.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)