APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 32.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.48% to Rs 4201.12 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 32.30% to Rs 169.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.48% to Rs 4201.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3123.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4201.123123.946.496.48263.52199.30228.98172.06169.18127.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)