APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 32.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.48% to Rs 4201.12 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 32.30% to Rs 169.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.48% to Rs 4201.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3123.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4201.123123.94 34 OPM %6.496.48 -PBDT263.52199.30 32 PBT228.98172.06 33 NP169.18127.88 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:43 IST

