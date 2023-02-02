APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 32.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.48% to Rs 4201.12 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 32.30% to Rs 169.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.48% to Rs 4201.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3123.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4201.123123.94 34 OPM %6.496.48 -PBDT263.52199.30 32 PBT228.98172.06 33 NP169.18127.88 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU